Officials see ‘tremendous spike’ in cyber attacks, holding workshop on how to stay secure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we become more connected, it is important to know cyber-criminals are getting smarter. Officials say there has been a tremendous spike in attacks since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaimed October Cybersecurity Awareness Month, where they are focus on educating city-parish employees and Baton Rouge residents on being smart while online.

There will be a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.

The virtual workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, click here.

Here is the agenda:

Welcome and Introduction Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Eric Romero, Director of Information Services

How to Avoid Common Cyber Attacks Adam Arceneaux, CMA Technology Solutions

Cyber Threats Against Families and Youth Jared Cavalier, Catholic High School

How to Protect against Banking and Identity Theft Kevin Thompkins, JPMorgan Chase

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.