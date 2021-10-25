Ask the Expert
Officials see ‘tremendous spike’ in cyber attacks, holding workshop on how to stay secure

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we become more connected, it is important to know cyber-criminals are getting smarter. Officials say there has been a tremendous spike in attacks since the start of the pandemic.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome proclaimed October Cybersecurity Awareness Month, where they are focus on educating city-parish employees and Baton Rouge residents on being smart while online.

There will be a virtual workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25.

The virtual workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, click here.

Here is the agenda:

  • Welcome and Introduction Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Eric Romero, Director of Information Services
  • How to Avoid Common Cyber Attacks Adam Arceneaux, CMA Technology Solutions
  • Cyber Threats Against Families and Youth Jared Cavalier, Catholic High School
  • How to Protect against Banking and Identity Theft Kevin Thompkins, JPMorgan Chase

