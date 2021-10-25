Near record warmth today, strong storms possible on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Unusually warm weather continues as we head into the final week of October. A muggy start this morning will give way to a very warm and mainly dry afternoon as highs climb into the upper 80s. We’ll be flirting with record highs, with today’s forecast of 88° very near the record of 89° last set in 1936.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, Oct. 25. (WAFB)

A weak cold front will slide through the area by this evening and should provide at least some modest relief for Tuesday. Morning temps will fall to near 60°, with afternoon highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. It will be a noticeably cooler start to the day and a noticeably less humid afternoon. The entire area is expected to stay dry on Tuesday.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Oct. 25. (WAFB)

That all changes on Wednesday with the approach of a much stronger cold front. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, with the potential for some strong to severe storms in advance of the front.

Futurecast for Wednesday, Oct 27. (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) currently has a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted, with the greatest threat for severe weather during the afternoon and evening hours.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday, Oct. 27. (WAFB)

Once the front moves through late Wednesday, we’ll finally see a return of some nice fall weather to close out the month of October. While we may see some clouds linger on Thursday and Friday, it looks as though we’ll see an extended run of dry weather from Thursday into early next week. Temperatures will also trend to below-normal levels, with lows potentially reaching the upper 40s over the weekend.

Halloween outlook for Sunday, Oct. 31. (WAFB)

And perhaps the best news – the current outlook suggests a nearly perfect day for Halloween. Sunny skies will prevail, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and evening trick-or-treat temperatures likely falling through the 60s.

