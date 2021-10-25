Ask the Expert
Massive skeleton bursts out of home for Halloween

By Zachariah Durr and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CLE Weekend/Gray News) – There’s a Halloween display in Ohio that is over-the-top impressive and turning heads.

Cleveland Weekend says Alan Perkins crafted a skeleton so big, it exploded out of his house.

Or at least that’s what it looks like.

The Olmsted Falls resident took industrial-sized foam, PVC pipes, hardware and paint, and created what gives the illusion of a 1,000-foot-tall skeleton bursting from the roof and windows of his home.

Normally Perkins places a spooky wrought-iron fence, fun-loving skeletons and a fake graveyard, complete with the names of his neighbors on the tombstones, in the yard.

But after four years of planning, the oversized skeleton was born.

According to Cleveland Weekend, cars are lining up to check out the display, so Perkins is taking advantage of the attention to raise money for St. Jude’s Research. His goal is to raise $40,000.

Copyright 2021 Cleveland Weekend via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

