Lunch with Coach O: LSU enters bye week after 31-17 loss to Ole Miss

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly Zoom press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss the Tigers 31-17 loss to No. 12 Ole Miss as the Tigers enter their bye week before taking on Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The Tigers (4-4, 2-3 SEC) struggled outside of the opening drive of the game that resulted in a 9-play 90-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 1-yard run by Ty-Davis Price to give LSU a 7-0 lead.

LSU allowed 470 yards of total offense to Matt Corral and the Rebels offense including 266 yards rushing on the ground. The Tigers struggled to get anything going on the ground against Ole Miss as they only produced 77 yards, just one week after the Tigers rushed for over 300 yards against the Florida Gators.

Since 2016, with the Tigers coming off a bye week they have played Alabama each time and are 1-3 and have been outscored 104-56.

