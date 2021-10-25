Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana’s classroom teacher shortage is growing worse, report says

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana’s classroom teacher shortage is growing worse, with rising retirements and declining ranks of new teachers in districts around the state.

The Advocate reports LSU School of Education data shows the number of students in the program plunged 57% in the past decade.

Teacher and school personnel retirements shot up 25% from 2020 to 2021. School district superintendents say they are struggling to staff classrooms.

Education leaders have said for years that the number of teachers is shrinking because of pay, classroom conditions and a negative aura around the profession.

A panel on teacher recruitment and retention is studying the issue to make recommendations to the education board and lawmakers.

Copyright 2021 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Krewe of Boo
NOPD manpower crisis could affect future events, parade routes
After his arrest on Oct. 21, John Paul Seals, 41, was arrested for second-degree murder, simple...
Holden man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson in Washington Parish
Aggravated rape trial of former St. Tammany Sheriff Jack Strain begins
I-12 Eastbound lane closures begin tonight between I-10/12 split and Essen Ln.
I-12 Eastbound lane closures begin tonight between I-10/12 split and Essen Ln