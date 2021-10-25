Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Line of strong to severe storms Wednesday

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday afternoon will be way too warm for late October. Afternoon highs will close in on 90°. Baton Rouge Metro Airport will come close to tying a record high. A weak cold front arrives this evening to help cool things down some Tuesday. This front will only provide temporary relief as it lifts back to the north as a warm from early Wednesday.

9News weather 10-25-21 (1)
9News weather 10-25-21 (1)(Jeff Morrow)

As the front lifts north, warm and humid air will rush back into the South Louisiana. This will set the stage for a cold front to sweep in a line of strong to possibly severe t-storms through South Louisiana Wednesday afternoon or evening. A Slight Risk for severe weather (2 out of 5) from the Storm Prediction Center has been placed across the entire WAFB viewing area for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The primary concern will be strong damaging winds. But, we can’t rule out an isolated embedded tornado. Rain amounts will range between 1-2″ which will be manageable limiting any potential flood threat.

9News weather 10-25-21 (2)
9News weather 10-25-21 (2)(wafb)

Once the front passes, we’ll enjoy a nice, prolonged taste of Autumn weather. Thursday and Friday are expected to be breezy days with a bit of chill in the air. Morning lows over the Halloween weekend are expected to dip into the upper 40°s. Trick or Treating temperatures Saturday and Sunday evenings will be falling from the upper 60°s to the lower 60°s.

9News weather 10-25-21 (3)
9News weather 10-25-21 (3)(Jeff Morrow)

A slight warmup takes place into next week, but temperatures are expected to remain closer to normal.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Oct. 25
FIRST ALERT 12 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, Oct. 25
Forecast for Monday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks at Lumen...
Bomb cyclones, atmospheric rivers, and what it all means for the Saints game Monday night
Forecast temps for Monday, Oct. 25.
Near record warmth today, strong storms possible on Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORCAST: Monday, Oct. 25 - 6 a.m.
FIRST ALERT FORCAST: Monday, Oct. 25 - 6 a.m.