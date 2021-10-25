I-12 Eastbound lane closures begin tonight between I-10/12 split and Essen Ln.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Starting at 9 pm on Monday, October 25, one lane will be closed on I-12 Eastbound from the I-10/12 split to Essen Ln.

The closures will take place every night this week. Starting Tuesday the closures will begin at 10 pm. The lane will reopen each day at 6 a.m.

DOTD also is reporting two lanes will be closed on I-12 Westbound Friday night starting at 10 p.m to 5 a.m Saturday.

According to DOTD, the closures are for work crews to bring in concrete barriers and other equipment needed to start the College Dr. Flyover project. The transformation of the I-10/12 split is expected to take around two years and will change the way traffic flows through the area. Once completed, I-12 will go under I-10, and drivers from 10 will have a new, protected exit to College Dr. Traffic from 12 will also have a new exit to College Dr.

This is just the first in a series of projects that will change how traffic flows through I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. DOTD is expected to break ground on the interstate’s expansion late next year or early 2023.

A spokesperson for DOTD Rodney Mallet said now is the time to plan an alternate route around the construction.

“Right now, with the College Dr. flyover, if you want to start looking for those alternate routes, if you want to have a secret route to get you where you want to go, now is a great time to start planning,” Mallett said.

From the First Alert Traffic Center, here is a list of recommended alternative routes:

South of the interstate: Perkins Rd, Highland Rd, Burbank Dr., Nicholson Dr, and River Rd.

North of the interstate: Old Hammond/Corporate, Florida Blvd, Government St.

