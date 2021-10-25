Holden man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson in Washington Parish

ANGIE, La. (WVUE) - A Holden man was arrested last week and is accused of murder and arson related to crimes in Washington Parish, Sheriff Randy Seal.

After his arrest on Oct. 21, John Paul Seals, 41, was arrested for second-degree murder, simple arson, and obstruction of justice. Seals became a suspect after an intensive investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division, Sheriff Seals said.

“I offer my sincere appreciation to our detectives for their thorough investigation of this heinous crime,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “I’m also grateful to the office of the Louisiana State Fire Marshal and both the Marion County and Walthall County officers who provided assistance.”

The investigation began Oct. 11 when a sheriff’s office lieutenant responded to a report of a burned vehicle on Monroe Creek Road east of Angie. Upon arrival, an unidentifiable body was discovered at the scene near a burned vehicle. The body was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office where the office is working to confirm identification.

Sheriff Seal said that it is anticipated that the victim’s identification and a motive for the crime are forthcoming.

The sheriff also said that Seals was identified early on as a suspect after detectives interviewed people in the area and neighboring Mississippi Counties of Marion and Walthall Counties.

Seal has a history of being arrested for crimes in Washington Parish, the sheriff said. His record begins with a 2007 arrest for aggravated assault and simple battery. He was arrested again later that year for false imprisonment, domestic violence, battery, and unauthorized entry into a place of business. In 2008, he was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and failure to appear in court. Later in 2008, he was arrested again on a fugitive warrant from East Baton Rouge Parish. Seals was also arrested twice in 2012 for theft of a firearm and three counts of failure to appear in court and for violating parole. In 2011, he was arrested and charged with the distribution of illegal drugs, simple battery, obstruction of justice, and disturbing the peace.

Seals next arrest in Washington Parish was in 2016 on charges of home invasion, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, and failure to appear in court. He was returned to jail by the court on two occasions in 2017 and now faces current charges, including the murder charge.

