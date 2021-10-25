Ask the Expert
GAME ON: Take a first look at Southern University Law Center’s brand new Esports lab

SULC has partnered with Esport Supply to construct an esports lab where students can compete, build personal brands, and develop professionally.
SULC has partnered with Esport Supply to construct an esports lab where students can compete, build personal brands, and develop professionally.(Christopher Turner)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A brand new, state of the art esports lab will soon be unveiled at the Southern University Law Center.

In an announcement Oct. 22, the Law Center gave a first look at renderings of the facility.

What started off as the brainchild of a concept developed by General Manager and Head Esports Coach at Southern University and Southern University Laboratory School Coach, Christopher Turner has transformed into the Southern University Law Center establishing a partnership with Esport Supply to construct an esports lab.

The complex is essentially one of the first of its kind and will allow students to compete, build personal brands, and develop professionally.

“Only 2% of professionals in the video game industry are African American. In a few months we will be able to impact our local communities and schools,” said Christopher Turner, Coordinator of the SULC Mixed Reality Virtual Innovation Gaming and Esports Institute.

The design includes a community gaming facility, fan experience lounge, recreational gaming stations and broadcast media studio to help support the continued growth of esports within the Southern University system.

“Its been a real pleasure to work with Christopher Turner and the team over at Southern University Law Center to put together what we believe is going be a first class esports venue and the heartbeat of the gaming community in southern Louisiana,” stated Jake Zinn, co-founder and vice president of business development of Esport Supply.

A launch date is in the works and will be released soon.

