2 dead after shooting at apartment complex
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Sunday, Oct. 24, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD said it happened on Longridge Avenue near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.
The victims’ names have not been released.
This is a developing story. More information will be released when it becomes available.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.