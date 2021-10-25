2 dead after shooting at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Sunday, Oct. 24, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said it happened on Longridge Avenue near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

The victims’ names have not been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be released when it becomes available.

