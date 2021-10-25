Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2 dead after shooting at apartment complex

Two people are dead after a shooting at Longridge Apartments on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24,...
Two people are dead after a shooting at Longridge Apartments on Longridge Avenue on Oct. 24, 2021, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on Sunday, Oct. 24, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said it happened on Longridge Avenue near South Sherwood Forest Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

The victims’ names have not been released.

This is a developing story. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Gerald Taylor
Police investigate stabbing death
LSU Head Coach
LSU vs Ole Miss Post Game - 10/23/21
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that...
TPSO: Man kills wife, himself in Hammond
Man killed Ascension Parish crash