Arrest made in shooting on Metarie Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Monday, October 25 around 12:45 a.m.

EBRSO was called out to Metarie Drive for a shooting involving a woman allegedly shooting her boyfriend during a disagreement.

Dario G. Stanley was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Ebonie Hartwell was taken into custody and booked for second degree murder.

