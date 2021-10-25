Ask the Expert
Arrest made in shooting on Metarie Dr.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Monday, October 25 around 12:45 a.m.

EBRSO was called out to Metarie Drive for a shooting involving a woman allegedly shooting her boyfriend during a disagreement.

Dario G. Stanley was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Ebonie Hartwell was taken into custody and booked for second degree murder.

