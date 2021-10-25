Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Another historic day for Ja’Marr Chase helps lead to win over Ravens; Burrow sets career high

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(Nick Wass | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (WAFB) - Former LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to emerge as one of the top receivers in the league already even though he’s just seven games into his rookie campaign.

On Sunday, Oct. 24 Chase became the second youngest receiver ever with 200 or more receiving yards in a single game. In the 41-17 win against the Ravens, Chase caught 8 passes for 201 yards highlighted by a 82-yard touchdown that gave the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-17 lead.

For the season, the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner has 754 yards receiving which is the most by any player through their first seven career games in NFL history. Chase now leads the AFC in receiving yards, yards per game with 107.7 and is tied for the AFC lead in touchdown catches with six.

His former college quarterback, Joe Burrow also had a career day against the Ravens as he threw for 416 yards and three scores, on the season Burrow has thrown 17 touchdowns tying Boomer Esiason in 1988 for the most by a Bengals player through the first seven games of a season.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Week 8
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8 - VI
Week 8
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8 - V
Week 8
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8 - IV
LSU Head Coach
LSU vs Ole Miss Post Game - 10/23/21