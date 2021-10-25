Another historic day for Ja’Marr Chase helps lead to win over Ravens; Burrow sets career high

BALTIMORE (WAFB) - Former LSU star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase continues to emerge as one of the top receivers in the league already even though he’s just seven games into his rookie campaign.

On Sunday, Oct. 24 Chase became the second youngest receiver ever with 200 or more receiving yards in a single game. In the 41-17 win against the Ravens, Chase caught 8 passes for 201 yards highlighted by a 82-yard touchdown that gave the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-17 lead.

Ja'Marr Chase HOUSE CALL‼️



An absolute star 🤩



(via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/8u170Ox77B — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 24, 2021

For the season, the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner has 754 yards receiving which is the most by any player through their first seven career games in NFL history. Chase now leads the AFC in receiving yards, yards per game with 107.7 and is tied for the AFC lead in touchdown catches with six.

With 201 receiving yards today, Ja'Marr Chase now has 754 receiving yards this season.



That's the most by any player through their first 7 career games in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/WZXsbmazmH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 24, 2021

His former college quarterback, Joe Burrow also had a career day against the Ravens as he threw for 416 yards and three scores, on the season Burrow has thrown 17 touchdowns tying Boomer Esiason in 1988 for the most by a Bengals player through the first seven games of a season.

Joe Burrow has thrown 17 Pass TD this season, tying Boomer Esiason (1988) for the most by a Bengals player through the team's first 7 games of a season in franchise history.



That 1988 season, Esiason went on to win NFL MVP. pic.twitter.com/8Ha1W9g3BV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 24, 2021

