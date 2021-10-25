Ask the Expert
1 dead another injured in double shooting on Airline

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a double-shooting on Airline Highway that resulted in the death of one person and injured another.

Officials state that shooting occurred at the Holiday Inn in the 9990 block of Airline Hwy. BRPD reported that the Coroner’s Office was contacted.

This is a developing story and will update once more information is provided.

