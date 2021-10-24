Small rain chances, bigger threat midweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The next few days will be relatively quiet weather-wise with small rain chances (20%) the next few days.

Forecast highs will continue to be unseasonably warm in the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday. Wednesday will be the day that the next significant cold front arrives, bringing with it the best rain chances of the entire ten-day forecast at 70%, including a slight possibility of strong to severe storms.

It is climatologically rare to get severe weather in our area in October, however, there will be a chance for damaging winds, brief heavy downpours, and an isolated tornado. Rain amounts from this system should be manageable, but some computer models give us one to two inches, mainly Wednesday.

In the wake of this big front, we’ll see a return to nice, dry, and cooler weather from Thursday, possibly throughout the remainder of the ten-day. Forecast highs will be in the 70s and lows in the 50s beginning Thursday.

