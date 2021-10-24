Man killed Ascension Parish crash

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Ascension Parish Oct. 24.

According to a spokesperson with LSP, the single car crash happened on Interstate 10 west of LA Hwy 73 in Ascension Parish just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Brandon Chapman, 34, died in the crash. officials have confirmed.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Chapman was traveling west on Interstate 10 in a 2018 Honda Accord. For reasons still under investigation, the Honda exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree bordering the roadway.

Chapman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from Chapman for analysis.

