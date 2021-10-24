Ask the Expert
Man found stabbed to death in home

Gerald Taylor
Gerald Taylor(Family)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a man was found stabbed to death in his home on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Detectives said the body of Gerald Taylor, 59, was discovered a little after 10 a.m. He lives on North 36th Street near North Street and North Acadian Thruway.

Investigators said they have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

