Man found stabbed to death in home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a man was found stabbed to death in his home on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Detectives said the body of Gerald Taylor, 59, was discovered a little after 10 a.m. He lives on North 36th Street near North Street and North Acadian Thruway.

Investigators said they have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

