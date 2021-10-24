Ask the Expert
I-10 West now open at LA 415 after vehicle fire involving hazardous materials

Louisiana State Police say I-10 West is closed near Grosse Tete due to a vehicle fire.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - I-10 West is now open at LA 415 after a vehicle fire involving hazardous materials caused the highway to shut down, according to officials.

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. on I-10 West near Grosse Tete, La.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police diverted traffic along an alternate route as crews worked to clean the area.

Officials announced the highway reopened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday night.

