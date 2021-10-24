I-10 West now open at LA 415 after vehicle fire involving hazardous materials

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - I-10 West is now open at LA 415 after a vehicle fire involving hazardous materials caused the highway to shut down, according to officials.

All lanes are now open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 142 (before Grosse Tete). Traffic congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 24, 2021

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23. on I-10 West near Grosse Tete, La.

Louisiana State Police say I-10 West is closed near Grosse Tete due to a vehicle fire. (Louisiana State Police)

Troopers with Louisiana State Police diverted traffic along an alternate route as crews worked to clean the area.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory:



Interstate 10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 is currently closed due to a vehicle fire involving hazardous materials on Interstate 10 westbound at milepost 142. Westbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Hwy 190 westbound. pic.twitter.com/hayWxZYp5X — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) October 24, 2021

Officials announced the highway reopened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday night.

