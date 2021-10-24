Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Car hits utility pole near Hartley-Vey Park, causes power outage along Burbank Drive

Crews work to repair a utility pole that was damaged and caused a subsequent power outage...
Crews work to repair a utility pole that was damaged and caused a subsequent power outage around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 5,000 customers along Burbank Drive were temporarily left without power after a car hit a utility pole Saturday evening, officials tell WAFB.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say a vehicle hit a utility pole around 5:30 p.m. on Gardere Lane near BREC’s Hartley-Vey Park. No one was injured in the crash.

A spokesperson with Entergy Louisiana tells WAFB crews have restored power to most of the affected customers. He said it may take several hours before repairs are made to restore power to the remaining 500 customers in the Gardere Lane area.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW ENTERGY’S OUTAGE MAP

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened at Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard after the power outage occurred.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to overturn at Burbank Drive...
Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to overturn at Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in the 7100 block of Scenic Highway in...
2 injured in shooting near tire shop on Scenic Hwy
LSU Tigers
No. 12 Ole Miss ground game dominates LSU in 31-17 loss
Southern Jaguars
GAME NOTES: PVAMU at Southern
The old Garden District Nursey is expected to turn into an outdoor dinning area along with an...
Garden District residents optimistic about new development on Government Street