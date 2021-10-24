Car hits utility pole near Hartley-Vey Park, causes power outage along Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 5,000 customers along Burbank Drive were temporarily left without power after a car hit a utility pole Saturday evening, officials tell WAFB.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say a vehicle hit a utility pole around 5:30 p.m. on Gardere Lane near BREC’s Hartley-Vey Park. No one was injured in the crash.

A spokesperson with Entergy Louisiana tells WAFB crews have restored power to most of the affected customers. He said it may take several hours before repairs are made to restore power to the remaining 500 customers in the Gardere Lane area.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that happened at Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard after the power outage occurred.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that caused one vehicle to overturn at Burbank Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (WAFB)

