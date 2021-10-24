Ask the Expert
BRPD asking for public’s help in identifying woman

This woman was found partially clothed and disoriented in Baton Rouge.
This woman was found partially clothed and disoriented in Baton Rouge.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman found partially clothed and disoriented on Saturday, Oct. 23.

BRPD said she was located on Lasalle Avenue off Lobdell Avenue near Jefferson Highway around 3 a.m.

Anyone with information on her identity is urged to call Baton Rouge Police Missing Person Division at 225-389-2000.

