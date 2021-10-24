BRPD asking for public’s help in identifying woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman found partially clothed and disoriented on Saturday, Oct. 23.

BRPD said she was located on Lasalle Avenue off Lobdell Avenue near Jefferson Highway around 3 a.m.

Anyone with information on her identity is urged to call Baton Rouge Police Missing Person Division at 225-389-2000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.