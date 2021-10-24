Bengals score convincing win in Baltimore, top AFC North

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase outran the Ravens, and the Bengals are tops in the AFC North after a statement 41-17 win in Baltimore.

The #Bengals just scored 40 in Baltimore.



First place in the AFC North and the (current) top seed in the AFC. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 24, 2021

Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow finished with career highs. The offense scored the most points of head coach Zac Taylor’s tenure.

Perhaps most impressive: Just one penalty against the Bengals all game.

DO WE HAVE YOUR ATTENTION NOW?! — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 24, 2021

Quite the turnaround from last year, when Baltimore outscored the Bengals 65-6 in two games where Burrow looked bewildered and the Ravens ground game dominated.

It was a different story Sunday.

On defense, the Bengals stifled Lamar Jackson. The fleet-footed Ravens quarterback finished with 88 yards rushing but failed to complete half of his 31 passes and also took five sacks, two-and-a-half credited to defensive end Sam Hubbard.

The offense sputtered early against an aggressive Baltimore defense but found its rhythm in the second half and finished with a season-high 520 total yards.

The Bengals have now gone over 30 points in consecutive outings after failing to do so the first five weeks of the season.

The #Bengals are 2-0 in the division and in first place.



Both road wins in Pittsburgh and Baltimore by 38 combined points. — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) October 24, 2021

The signature play of the day came midway through the third quarter with the Bengals leading 20-17.

Chase, the Bengals’ phenom rookie wide receiver, was swarmed by Ravens after catching a 10-yard dig. But he didn’t go down, instead spinning away from four would-be tacklers and accelerating to the end zone for a spectacular 82-yard score.

He said he was going to break records.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/xQWFlrj3YC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 24, 2021

The rookie finished with eight receptions on 10 targets for 201 yards and that touchdown. His showing was that much more impressive coming against Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, likely the best defensive back he’s faced so far this year.

Ja'Marr Chase's projected season stats (17 games):



85 catches, 1,831 yards, 15 TDs — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) October 24, 2021

Chase’s career day helped Burrow have one of his own.

The second-year ascending quarterback completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns (in addition to one regrettable red-zone interception on a desperation lob that shouldn’t have been thrown.)

Tight End CJ Uzomah continued to be a strong option in the passing game, where he netted three grabs for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

It was Uzomah’s 55-yard reception with six minutes left in the second quarter that gave Cincinnati its first touchdown of the game.

The Bengals iced the game on the ground with two late scores by running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine.

