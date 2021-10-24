Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bengals score convincing win in Baltimore, top AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase outran the Ravens, and the Bengals are tops in the AFC North after a statement 41-17 win in Baltimore.

Chase and quarterback Joe Burrow finished with career highs. The offense scored the most points of head coach Zac Taylor’s tenure.

Perhaps most impressive: Just one penalty against the Bengals all game.

Quite the turnaround from last year, when Baltimore outscored the Bengals 65-6 in two games where Burrow looked bewildered and the Ravens ground game dominated.

It was a different story Sunday.

On defense, the Bengals stifled Lamar Jackson. The fleet-footed Ravens quarterback finished with 88 yards rushing but failed to complete half of his 31 passes and also took five sacks, two-and-a-half credited to defensive end Sam Hubbard.

The offense sputtered early against an aggressive Baltimore defense but found its rhythm in the second half and finished with a season-high 520 total yards.

The Bengals have now gone over 30 points in consecutive outings after failing to do so the first five weeks of the season.

The signature play of the day came midway through the third quarter with the Bengals leading 20-17.

Chase, the Bengals’ phenom rookie wide receiver, was swarmed by Ravens after catching a 10-yard dig. But he didn’t go down, instead spinning away from four would-be tacklers and accelerating to the end zone for a spectacular 82-yard score.

The rookie finished with eight receptions on 10 targets for 201 yards and that touchdown. His showing was that much more impressive coming against Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey, likely the best defensive back he’s faced so far this year.

Chase’s career day helped Burrow have one of his own.

The second-year ascending quarterback completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 416 yards and three touchdowns (in addition to one regrettable red-zone interception on a desperation lob that shouldn’t have been thrown.)

Tight End CJ Uzomah continued to be a strong option in the passing game, where he netted three grabs for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

It was Uzomah’s 55-yard reception with six minutes left in the second quarter that gave Cincinnati its first touchdown of the game.

The Bengals iced the game on the ground with two late scores by running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

LSU Head Coach
LSU vs Ole Miss Post Game - 10/23/21
New Orleans Pelicans fall to 0-3 on the 2021-22 season.
Wolves top Pelicans 94-87 on tough ‘D’ after Towns fouls out
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth...
Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, will face Astros in World Series
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) catches the ball during the team's NFL...
Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris among four Saints out against Seahawks