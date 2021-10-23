Warm weekend weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The unseasonably warm weather pattern will continue through the weekend into next week for our viewing area. This weekend, we’ll have partly cloudy skies both days, and both days will have similar highs in the mid 80s. Saturday looks dry, while Sunday will have a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 23 (WAFB)

Football forecasts were good for Friday Night Football yesterday, and looks even better for both the LSU game, played in Mississippi, and the Southern game in Baton Rouge.

We’ll just have small rain chances beginning late Sunday through Tuesday, until rain chances go up considerably on Wednesday.

This is the day that the next significant cold front will move through, giving us our best chance of showers and storms of the entire ten-day forecast, as well as a slight risk of strong to severe storms. There is more good news in the extended forecast, as Halloween weekend looks to be our third consecutive nice weather weekend!

