Taysom Hill and Deonte Harris among four Saints out against Seahawks

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints will not have a few key contributors Monday night in Seattle.

Taysom Hill (concussion), Deonte Harris (hamstring), Payton Turner (calf) and running back Dwayne Washington are all out against the Seahawks.

Hill and Harris have both been very productive this season. Hill leads the team in rushing touchdowns, while Harris has two receiving touchdowns and leads the team in receiving yards.

The Saints received some positive news on the injury front as well. Center Erik McCoy and tackle Terron Armstead were limited in practice this week and did not have an injury designation, meaning they’re likely to play.

