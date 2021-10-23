Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Services are returning to Cox Communications customers in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and surrounding areas after reported outages on Friday, October 22.

In a statement released Saturday morning, the company confirmed the outages were caused by voltage issues that have been resolved.

Services are coming back online, according to the company.

According to Downdector, the technical difficulties started around 7:30 p.m on Friday.

The outage appeared to be impacting both cable and internet users.

Cox Communications released a statement on the outage:

We thank our customers for their patience as we worked as quickly as possible to restore outages in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and surrounding areas. The customer outages were caused by voltage issues that have been resolved. Services are coming back online. Customers may need to reset their modem and unplug their equipment, wait 10 seconds, and plug their equipment back in to restart. Some customers may experience intermittent issues as the network is fully restored.

Cox Communications

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 23
Warm weekend weather
Road work on Jefferson set to be finished by late November; drivers and business owners are...
Road work on Jefferson set to be finished by late November; drivers and business owners are frustrated
LSU and SU are both making preparations for what the fall semester will look like with the...
Alliant partners with Southern University to launch new diversity initiative focused on Black insurance professionals
Gas prices climb once again, and this time it’s mainly due to Hurricane Ida
Gas prices climb once again; expert says it’s due to Hurricane Ida