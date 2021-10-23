Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Services are returning to Cox Communications customers in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and surrounding areas after reported outages on Friday, October 22.

In a statement released Saturday morning, the company confirmed the outages were caused by voltage issues that have been resolved.

Services are coming back online, according to the company.

According to Downdector, the technical difficulties started around 7:30 p.m on Friday.

The outage appeared to be impacting both cable and internet users.

Cox Communications released a statement on the outage:

We thank our customers for their patience as we worked as quickly as possible to restore outages in Baton Rouge, Lafayette and surrounding areas. The customer outages were caused by voltage issues that have been resolved. Services are coming back online. Customers may need to reset their modem and unplug their equipment, wait 10 seconds, and plug their equipment back in to restart. Some customers may experience intermittent issues as the network is fully restored.

