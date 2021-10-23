Ask the Expert
GAME NOTES: PVAMU at Southern

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars (3-3) will look to take down the No. 1 team in the SWAC West in Prairie View A&M (5-1) on Saturday, Oct. 23 for Homecoming. The Jags have won four straight against the Panthers.

PVAMU ranks No. 1 in the SWAC in offense in yards per game with 496.5 and averages 28.7 points. As for the Jags they feature the No. 3 offense in the SWAC averaging 396.5 yards per game and 28.5 points per game led by quarterback Bubba McDaniel.

The Jags will face a tall task and will need to get pressure on Panthers quarterback Jawon Pass who has only been sacked six times this season and may be without star pass rusher Jordan Lewis.

