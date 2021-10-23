Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

GAME NOTES: LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-3) will look to build off their impressive performance on the ground against No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1) on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Tigers rushed for an impressive 321 yards against the Florida Gators last Saturday in Death Valley, a game that saw running back Ty-Davis Price break the single game rushing record 287 yards, Price also added three scores.

Defensively LSU picked off the Gators four times which helped lead the Tigers to the upset win. LSU will be facing a high powered Ole Miss offense led by Heisman candidate Matt Corral who has thrown for 14 touchdowns and an interception so far this season.

Corral could potentially miss the game against the Tigers and true freshman Luke Altmyer would get the start for Ole Miss at quarterback.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass as Detroit Lions cornerback...
Ja’Marr Chase wins Pepsi Zero Rookie of the Week for third time
Southern prepares for Prairie View.
Southern preps for SWAC showdown against Prairie View for homecoming
LSU Wide Receiver
Jaray Jenkins - 10/19/21 (Full Interview)
LSU Linebacker
Damone Clark - 10/19/21 (Full Interview)