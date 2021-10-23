GAME NOTES: LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (4-3) will look to build off their impressive performance on the ground against No. 12 Ole Miss (5-1) on Saturday, Oct. 23 in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Tigers rushed for an impressive 321 yards against the Florida Gators last Saturday in Death Valley, a game that saw running back Ty-Davis Price break the single game rushing record 287 yards, Price also added three scores.

Defensively LSU picked off the Gators four times which helped lead the Tigers to the upset win. LSU will be facing a high powered Ole Miss offense led by Heisman candidate Matt Corral who has thrown for 14 touchdowns and an interception so far this season.

Corral could potentially miss the game against the Tigers and true freshman Luke Altmyer would get the start for Ole Miss at quarterback.

