Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBRSO: Man shot, killed estranged wife before shooting himself

EBRSO generic
EBRSO generic(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal shooting left one person dead and another person seriously hurt.

According to spokesman with the department, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 9200 block of Pecan Tree Drive, near Burbank Drive Friday night around 7:00 p.m.

Before their arrival, responding deputies were advised that a man shot his estranged wife before shooting himself.

According to a spokesman with the department, upon arrival, deputies discovered Luz Botero Posada dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Carlos N. Plaza was also discovered with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

EMS and St. George Fire officials responded to the scene to perform life saving measures.

Luz Botero Pasada was pronounced dead at the scene. Carlos Plaza was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, and is not expected to survive.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene where they learned due to a recent separation Plaza made entry into the relative’s residence through a bedroom window after he was denied entry through the front door.

He shot Pasada, and later himself.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 23
Warm weekend weather
Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.
Services returning to Cox Communications customers after reported outages
Road work on Jefferson set to be finished by late November; drivers and business owners are...
Road work on Jefferson set to be finished by late November; drivers and business owners are frustrated
LSU and SU are both making preparations for what the fall semester will look like with the...
Alliant partners with Southern University to launch new diversity initiative focused on Black insurance professionals