EBRSO: Man shot, killed estranged wife before shooting himself

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal shooting left one person dead and another person seriously hurt.

According to spokesman with the department, deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 9200 block of Pecan Tree Drive, near Burbank Drive Friday night around 7:00 p.m.

Before their arrival, responding deputies were advised that a man shot his estranged wife before shooting himself.

According to a spokesman with the department, upon arrival, deputies discovered Luz Botero Posada dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Carlos N. Plaza was also discovered with an apparent gunshot wound to his head.

EMS and St. George Fire officials responded to the scene to perform life saving measures.

Luz Botero Pasada was pronounced dead at the scene. Carlos Plaza was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries, and is not expected to survive.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene where they learned due to a recent separation Plaza made entry into the relative’s residence through a bedroom window after he was denied entry through the front door.

He shot Pasada, and later himself.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.