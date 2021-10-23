Ask the Expert
Cox Communications releases statement on outage

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cox Communications appears to be experiencing technical difficulties.

According to Downdector to the technical difficulties started around 7:30 p.m on Friday, October 22.

This appears to be impacting both cable and internet users.

Cox Statement:

We are experiencing an outage in our Baton Rouge and Acadiana markets. At this time, we are gathering more information to determine the scope of the impact. We will provide an update once we have more information.

No timetable for restoration has been given.

