2 injured in shooting near tire shop on Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Scenic Highway Saturday evening, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened near a tire shop in the 7100 block of Scenic Highway.

A department spokesperson says the two people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.