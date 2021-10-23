Ask the Expert
2 injured in shooting near tire shop on Scenic Hwy

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in the 7100 block of Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge, La., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were injured in a shooting on Scenic Highway Saturday evening, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened near a tire shop in the 7100 block of Scenic Highway.

A department spokesperson says the two people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

