Trooper Baker honored in Washington D.C. for National Police Week

Trooper George Baker laid to rest
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WVUE) - Last week, members of the Louisiana State Police family were in Washington D.C. to pay tribute to fallen Louisiana State Trooper George Baker.

The officer struck by a vehicle while assisting a police chase in Hammond early Wednesday morning has died, according to a report from Louisiana State Police.(Louisiana State Police)

Baker served Troop L and died on May 24, 2020, after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle crash while on the line of duty assisting a local law enforcement agency in pursuit of a suspect vehicle outside of Hammond.

The recognition was given during National Police Week, which was observed on Oct. 13-17.

Posted by Louisiana State Police on Sunday, October 17, 2021

Members of the Louisiana State Police visited Baker’s place in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Also making the trip were Baker’s wife Heather and daughter Harper.

Baker was a veteran and a 2005 graduate of Albany High School in his hometown where he was a multi-sport athlete.

Louisiana State Police says they will continue to honor Trooper Baker and all the brave men and women from across the country who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

National Police Week has been observed every year since 1962 when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation to begin the tradition.

Law enforcement officers and the families of the fallen law enforcement officers that make the trip to Washington D.C. participate in a number of planned events that honor those that have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

