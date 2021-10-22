Trick + Treat: Art Unleashed

The following information is from BREC:

Join BREC Art and BREC Dog Parks for Trick & Treat Dog Costume Contest and Art Unleashed! Bring your four-legged friends and families to a Friday night for some fang-tastic fun, free for all ages and breeds! Enjoy live music, local art and makers, dog adoptions, local pet vendors, food, art, kids’ activities, and of course the infamous Halloween dog costume contest.

BREC Art in conjunction with BREC Dog Parks will raise awareness for local dog shelters and adoption agencies as well as an appreciation for local art and BREC community Parks.

Click here to be part of the costume contest.

