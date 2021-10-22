Texas man facing drug charges after traffic stop in Livonia

LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - A Texas man is now in jail after authorities found him in possession of drugs during a traffic stop in Livonia, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodaux tells WAFB.

Thibodaux says deputies with his office’s K-9 unit assisted the Livonia Police Department when officers stopped Johnathan Christopher Lucier, 18, of Palo Pinto, Texas, on US 190 around 9:51 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

Lucier “exhibited some nervous behavior” during the traffic stop and admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana, Thibodaux says.

The sheriff says authorities searched Lucier’s vehicle and found 1/4 of a pound of marijuana, scales, and Adderall pills.

Lucier was arrested and booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II narcotics, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

