Staying warm, mainly dry this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cool front will meander nearby over the next day or so, with areas north of the interstates a bit more likely to at least get a brief taste of drier, less humid air. Those south of the interstates will be stuck with the ‘muggies’ through the weekend as the cool front loses it southward momentum.

Areas of fog will remain possible for the next few days, but rain chances should be minimal. A spotty shower can’t be ruled out today, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 22 (WAFB)

Mid 80s continue into the weekend, with Saturday generally expected to stay dry and a slight chance of showers returning by Sunday. Weather still looks as though it will largely cooperate for Live After 5 tonight and Southern’s homecoming game on Saturday.

It only gets warmer and more humid into early next week as a southerly flow strengthens across the area. Morning lows will struggle to get much below 70°, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s on both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will run 20%-30% for that stretch.

It still looks like a stronger cold front will impact the area by Wednesday. Showers and t-storms are likely along the front, with some potential that we could see a few strong storms. Once the front moves through by late Wednesday or early Thursday, cooler and drier weather will settle in for the end of the week. We may even see a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air arriving over the weekend, setting the stage for a rather nice Halloween forecast locally.

