Road work on Jefferson set to be finished by late November; drivers and business owners are frustrated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Orange cones have lined Jefferson Hwy between Corporate and Essen Ln. since January, according to DOTD, they will be there until late November.

The cones line both sides of the highway. DOTD is working to bring the sidewalks into compliance with federal disability laws. At times though, the road is shut down to two lanes of travel, backing traffic up for blocks.

“I mean it’s chaos, it’s complete chaos,” said Don Bergeron, owner of Bergeron’s City Market.

Bergeron said the traffic is not only causing a slump in his business, he said it is becoming a safety issue.

“It’s a safety hazard now,” he said. “I had three cars pile up behind each other right in front of the building.”

Rodney Mallett, a spokesperson for DOTD, said the project has been delayed by weather events like Hurricane Ida and the winter storm earlier this year. He said crews are working to finish the project but it is at the mercy of Mother Nature.

“Some projects we can do at night but this project here, with it being heavily residential, I don’t think that would be considerate of the neighbors,” Mallett said. “So we’re doing that as much as we can so we can be considerate of the drivers and the neighbors.”

The longer it takes to finish though, the more frustrated business owners and drivers become.

“I would like for them to understand what impact this is having on local businesses, and not just me, it’s all the businesses in the area along with residents in the area,” Bergeron said. “You know, you keep making it harder and harder to operate a business.”

