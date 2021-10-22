Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Road work on Jefferson set to be finished by late November; drivers and business owners are frustrated

By Austin Kemker
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Orange cones have lined Jefferson Hwy between Corporate and Essen Ln. since January, according to DOTD, they will be there until late November.

The cones line both sides of the highway. DOTD is working to bring the sidewalks into compliance with federal disability laws. At times though, the road is shut down to two lanes of travel, backing traffic up for blocks.

“I mean it’s chaos, it’s complete chaos,” said Don Bergeron, owner of Bergeron’s City Market.

Bergeron said the traffic is not only causing a slump in his business, he said it is becoming a safety issue.

“It’s a safety hazard now,” he said. “I had three cars pile up behind each other right in front of the building.”

Rodney Mallett, a spokesperson for DOTD, said the project has been delayed by weather events like Hurricane Ida and the winter storm earlier this year. He said crews are working to finish the project but it is at the mercy of Mother Nature.

“Some projects we can do at night but this project here, with it being heavily residential, I don’t think that would be considerate of the neighbors,” Mallett said. “So we’re doing that as much as we can so we can be considerate of the drivers and the neighbors.”

The longer it takes to finish though, the more frustrated business owners and drivers become.

“I would like for them to understand what impact this is having on local businesses, and not just me, it’s all the businesses in the area along with residents in the area,” Bergeron said. “You know, you keep making it harder and harder to operate a business.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

LSU and SU are both making preparations for what the fall semester will look like with the...
Alliant partners with Southern University to launch new diversity initiative focused on Black insurance professionals
Gas prices climb once again, and this time it’s mainly due to Hurricane Ida
Gas prices climb once again; expert says it’s due to Hurricane Ida
Byron Street arson arrest
Arrest made in arson on Byron Street
Texas man facing drug charges after traffic stop
Texas man facing drug charges after traffic stop