Past, present Southern University SGA presidents celebrate over 25 years of legacy

Past, present Southern University SGA Presidents of Southern University celebrate 25 years of...
Past, present Southern University SGA Presidents of Southern University celebrate 25 years of legacy during Homecoming 2021.(Anthony Kenny/Facebook)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rich history and deep tradition of Southern University and A&M College is on full display as alumni, current students, fans and the city of Baton Rouge celebrate during Homecoming 2021.

In a post on social media Thursday, the past caught up with the present when alumni who have previously served as President of the Student Government Association gathered to celebrate over 25 years of legacy.

The Southern University and A&M College System is the only historically black university system in America with campuses in Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport.

A law center and agricultural and research center are also located in Baton Rouge.

The Southern Jaguars will take on Prairie View A&M on Saturday, Oct. 22. Kick off time is 6 p.m.

