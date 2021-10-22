GSU’s Tiger Marching Band to perform during Raiders-Eagles game

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (KSLA) - The World Famous Tiger Marching Band will make history this weekend when it becomes the first band to perform a half-time show at Allegiant Stadium.

The game will be televised on Fox with a kick-off time set at 3:05 p.m. CST.

The Raiders announce that the Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band will perform at halftime of Sunday’s Raiders-Eagles game at Allegiant Stadium. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 21, 2021

The performance is the first time a band will perform at a half-time show at Allegiant Stadium. However, the Tiger Marching Band has a history with the NFL, performing in both Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II, according to the Raider’s website.

The show is nearly 16 months in the making. Raiders Owner reached out to GSU and contacted Dr. Nikole Roebuck before the start of the 2020 season. However, due to COVID restrictions, plans fell through.

For more information on this event, visit the Raiders’ website here.

