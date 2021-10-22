Gaspard pleads guilty in child pornography case

Ask the Expert
By Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man who pleaded guilty in a child porn case will remain free until his sentencing next year.

Nearly two years after his arrest, a Baton Rouge man has pleaded guilty in a child pornography case. However, he remains free on bond until his sentencing next year.

Kenneth D. Gaspard, 70, was arrested in August 2019 and pleaded guilty this week to pornography involving a juvenile and indecent behavior with a juvenile, court records show. The case is being prosecuted by the office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

According to his arrest warrant, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office was first alerted about possible illegal activity by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The report from NCMEC said a user with the email address lqqkn4girls@aol.com had “uploaded several images of child sexual abuse,” the warrant says.

Investigators say they linked that activity to a computer located inside Gaspard’s home.

The arrest warrant details graphic images of young girls that investigators say they discovered during the course of their investigation.

Judge Kelly Balfour, who is presiding over the case, scheduled Gaspard to return to court on March 22, 2022 for sentencing.

