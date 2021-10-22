Car parade to celebrate the life of breast cancer survivors at Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins and Our Lady of the Lake are holding their “Celebrate Life” event to celebrate cancer survivors Friday, Oct. 22.

The parade is happening at 100 Woman’s Way. It starts at noon, and officials are asking you to arrive no earlier than 11:20 a.m.

Staff of all three organizations and other local community groups will line the route in designated cheering areas to support survivors as they pass. It’s a way for these patients to celebrate wherever they are in their breast or gyn cancer journey.

Due to covid concerns, they will hold a car parade in front of the Pavilion and Woman’s Hospital. Participants will decorate their vehicles.

Survivors and families are invited. Survivors should ride in car passenger seats to enjoy all of the festivities. Family and friends can enjoy the parade in designated cheering areas.

Follow blue arrow road signs and event signage to the parade starting point.

Parade route cars will pass the support services building, Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion, hospital entrance and finish on Woman’s Way Café Plaza.

