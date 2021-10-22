Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Car parade to celebrate the life of breast cancer survivors at Woman’s Hospital

Source: Woman's Hospital
Source: Woman's Hospital
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital, Mary Bird Perkins and Our Lady of the Lake are holding their “Celebrate Life” event to celebrate cancer survivors Friday, Oct. 22.

The parade is happening at 100 Woman’s Way. It starts at noon, and officials are asking you to arrive no earlier than 11:20 a.m.

Staff of all three organizations and other local community groups will line the route in designated cheering areas to support survivors as they pass. It’s a way for these patients to celebrate wherever they are in their breast or gyn cancer journey.

Due to covid concerns, they will hold a car parade in front of the Pavilion and Woman’s Hospital. Participants will decorate their vehicles.

Survivors and families are invited. Survivors should ride in car passenger seats to enjoy all of the festivities. Family and friends can enjoy the parade in designated cheering areas.

Follow blue arrow road signs and event signage to the parade starting point.

Parade route cars will pass the support services building, Breast & GYN Cancer Pavilion, hospital entrance and finish on Woman’s Way Café Plaza.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 22
Staying warm, mainly dry this weekend
Oil & Gas industry facing major labor shortage, group holds job fair to attract workers
Oil & Gas industry facing major labor shortage, group holds job fair to attract workers
Trick or Treat: Art Unleashed
Trick + Treat: Art Unleashed
Traffic generic
BR truck driving programs seeing increase in enrollment