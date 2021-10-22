Arrest made after arson on Byron Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire investigators have arrested a woman in connection to an apartment fire on Byron Steet.

According to BRFD, Decilia Williams was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated arson for a fire that happened on April 20, 2019.

Firefighters arrived on scene in the 3000 block of Byron St. to find a four unit apartment complex engulfed in flames.

BRPD and EBRSO assisted with the arrest, according to officials.

This case remains under investigation.

