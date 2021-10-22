Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Arrest made after arson on Byron Street

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire investigators have arrested a woman in connection to an apartment fire on Byron Steet.

According to BRFD, Decilia Williams was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated arson for a fire that happened on April 20, 2019.

Firefighters arrived on scene in the 3000 block of Byron St. to find a four unit apartment complex engulfed in flames.

BRPD and EBRSO assisted with the arrest, according to officials.

This case remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Gavel
Plaquemine woman indicted for defrauding Paycheck Protection Program
A school bus in Escanaba
Tangipahoa Parish raising bus driver pay and offering free training to address shortage
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 22
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 22
Celebrate Life Car Parade happening today
Celebrate Life Car Parade happening today