Arrest made after arson on Byron Street
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Fire investigators have arrested a woman in connection to an apartment fire on Byron Steet.
According to BRFD, Decilia Williams was taken into custody and is facing charges of aggravated arson for a fire that happened on April 20, 2019.
Firefighters arrived on scene in the 3000 block of Byron St. to find a four unit apartment complex engulfed in flames.
BRPD and EBRSO assisted with the arrest, according to officials.
This case remains under investigation.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.