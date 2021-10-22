Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8 Scoreboard

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 8 of the Louisiana high school football regular season, so it is gut-check times for several teams that want to make it to the post-season.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Port Allen - 32

Capitol - 20

____________________

Houma Christian - 7

St. John - 41

____________________

McKinley - 6

Dutchtown - 41

____________________

White Castle - 41

Ascension Christian - 7

____________________

Westminster - 14

Catholic-PC - 44

____________________

Varnado - 12

St. Helena - 39

____________________

Kentwood - 33

Pine - 19

____________________

Ponchatoula - 63

Fontainebleau - 0

____________________

Covenant Christian - 19

Central Catholic - 21

____________________

Highland Baptist - 7

Hanson - 49

____________________

Lafayette Christian - 55

Port Barre - 0

____________________

Sam Houston - 14

Acadiana - 76

____________________

Kaplan - 33

Crowley - 13

____________________

Slidell - 13

Covington - 7

____________________

Bonnabel - 42

Riverdale - 22

____________________

Grace King - 7

West Jefferson - 42

____________________

Kennedy - 7

Carver - 14

____________________

Douglass - 27

McDonogh 35 - 26

____________________

Haynes Academy - 0

De La Salle - 42

____________________

FRIDAY SCORES:

Scotlandville

Zachary

____________________

Parkview Baptist

U-High

____________________

St. Amant

Catholic

____________________

East Ascension

Woodlawn

____________________

Walker

Central

____________________

Live Oak

Denham Springs

____________________

Madison Prep

Baker

____________________

Lutcher

E.D. White

____________________

Liberty

Plaquemine

____________________

East Feliciana

Dunham

____________________

Episcopal

Northeast

____________________

West St. John

Mentorship Academy

____________________

West Feliciana

Collegiate Baton Rouge

____________________

East Iberville

Ascension Catholic

____________________

Livonia

Broadmoor

____________________

Northlake Christian

St. Thomas Aquinas

____________________

Brusly

Glen Oaks

____________________

Tara

Istrouma

____________________

Amite

Independence

____________________

Donaldsonville

Patterson

____________________

Berwick

St. James

____________________

Jewel Sumner

Hannan

____________________

St. Michael

Belaire

____________________

Loranger

Albany

____________________

Pope John Paul II

Springfield

____________________

Franklin

Ascension Episcopal

____________________

Jeanerette

Delcambre

____________________

Loreauville

West St. Mary

____________________

Northshore

Hammond

____________________

Central Lafourche

Thibodaux

____________________

H.L. Bourgeois

Hahnville

____________________

Terrebonne

East St. John

____________________

Franklinton

Lakeshore

____________________

Cohen

St. Charles

____________________

St. Martin’s

Riverside

____________________

Assumption

Vandebilt Catholic

____________________

Ellender

Morgan City

____________________

Thrive Academy

Southern Lab

____________________

Columbia

Bowling Green

____________________

Centreville

Amite

____________________

Oak Forest

Cathedral

____________________

Silliman

Copiah

____________________

Discovery

Wilkinson County Christian

____________________

Southside

Lafayette

____________________

New Iberia

Comeaux

____________________

Tioga

Eunice

____________________

North Vermilion

Washington-Marion

____________________

LaGrange

Rayne

____________________

St. Thomas More

Northside

____________________

Brother Martin

Carencro

____________________

Westgate

Teurlings

____________________

Beau Chene

Breaux Bridge

____________________

Opelousas

Cecilia

____________________

Pine Prairie

Iota

____________________

Northwest

Mamou

____________________

Rayville

Abbeville

____________________

Erath

St. Martinville

____________________

Notre Dame

Catholic-NI

____________________

North Central

Opelousas Catholic

____________________

Sacred Heart-VP

St. Edmund

____________________

Centerville

Vermilion Catholic

____________________

Mandeville

St. Paul’s

____________________

Higgins

Chalmette

____________________

John Ehret

East Jefferson

____________________

Jesuit

Shaw

____________________

John Curtis

Holy Cross

____________________

St. Augustine

Rummel

____________________

Pearl River

Salmen

____________________

Belle Chasse

Helen Cox

____________________

Edna Karr

L.B. Landry

____________________

M.L. King

Booker T. Washington

____________________

Abramson Sci

Sophie B. Wright

____________________

South Plaquemines

Fisher

____________________

Jefferson Rise Charter

Country Day

____________________

Brother Martin

Carencro

____________________

Crescent City

Ben Franklin

____________________

Lusher

Livingston Collegiate

____________________

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Sportsline Friday Nite
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8 Highlights (Thursday)
Woodlawn Panthers
SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins & WR Jaylon Henry
SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins & WR Jaylon Henry
2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 7 Highlights (Friday)