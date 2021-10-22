2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8 Scoreboard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 8 of the Louisiana high school football regular season, so it is gut-check times for several teams that want to make it to the post-season.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Port Allen - 32
Capitol - 20
____________________
Houma Christian - 7
St. John - 41
____________________
McKinley - 6
Dutchtown - 41
____________________
White Castle - 41
Ascension Christian - 7
____________________
Westminster - 14
Catholic-PC - 44
____________________
Varnado - 12
St. Helena - 39
____________________
Kentwood - 33
Pine - 19
____________________
Ponchatoula - 63
Fontainebleau - 0
____________________
Covenant Christian - 19
Central Catholic - 21
____________________
Highland Baptist - 7
Hanson - 49
____________________
Lafayette Christian - 55
Port Barre - 0
____________________
Sam Houston - 14
Acadiana - 76
____________________
Kaplan - 33
Crowley - 13
____________________
Slidell - 13
Covington - 7
____________________
Bonnabel - 42
Riverdale - 22
____________________
Grace King - 7
West Jefferson - 42
____________________
Kennedy - 7
Carver - 14
____________________
Douglass - 27
McDonogh 35 - 26
____________________
Haynes Academy - 0
De La Salle - 42
____________________
FRIDAY SCORES:
Scotlandville
Zachary
____________________
Parkview Baptist
U-High
____________________
St. Amant
Catholic
____________________
East Ascension
Woodlawn
____________________
Walker
Central
____________________
Live Oak
Denham Springs
____________________
Madison Prep
Baker
____________________
Lutcher
E.D. White
____________________
Liberty
Plaquemine
____________________
East Feliciana
Dunham
____________________
Episcopal
Northeast
____________________
West St. John
Mentorship Academy
____________________
West Feliciana
Collegiate Baton Rouge
____________________
East Iberville
Ascension Catholic
____________________
Livonia
Broadmoor
____________________
Northlake Christian
St. Thomas Aquinas
____________________
Brusly
Glen Oaks
____________________
Tara
Istrouma
____________________
Amite
Independence
____________________
Donaldsonville
Patterson
____________________
Berwick
St. James
____________________
Jewel Sumner
Hannan
____________________
St. Michael
Belaire
____________________
Loranger
Albany
____________________
Pope John Paul II
Springfield
____________________
Franklin
Ascension Episcopal
____________________
Jeanerette
Delcambre
____________________
Loreauville
West St. Mary
____________________
Northshore
Hammond
____________________
Central Lafourche
Thibodaux
____________________
H.L. Bourgeois
Hahnville
____________________
Terrebonne
East St. John
____________________
Franklinton
Lakeshore
____________________
Cohen
St. Charles
____________________
St. Martin’s
Riverside
____________________
Assumption
Vandebilt Catholic
____________________
Ellender
Morgan City
____________________
Thrive Academy
Southern Lab
____________________
Columbia
Bowling Green
____________________
Centreville
Amite
____________________
Oak Forest
Cathedral
____________________
Silliman
Copiah
____________________
Discovery
Wilkinson County Christian
____________________
Southside
Lafayette
____________________
New Iberia
Comeaux
____________________
Tioga
Eunice
____________________
North Vermilion
Washington-Marion
____________________
LaGrange
Rayne
____________________
St. Thomas More
Northside
____________________
Brother Martin
Carencro
____________________
Westgate
Teurlings
____________________
Beau Chene
Breaux Bridge
____________________
Opelousas
Cecilia
____________________
Pine Prairie
Iota
____________________
Northwest
Mamou
____________________
Rayville
Abbeville
____________________
Erath
St. Martinville
____________________
Notre Dame
Catholic-NI
____________________
North Central
Opelousas Catholic
____________________
Sacred Heart-VP
St. Edmund
____________________
Centerville
Vermilion Catholic
____________________
Mandeville
St. Paul’s
____________________
Higgins
Chalmette
____________________
John Ehret
East Jefferson
____________________
Jesuit
Shaw
____________________
John Curtis
Holy Cross
____________________
St. Augustine
Rummel
____________________
Pearl River
Salmen
____________________
Belle Chasse
Helen Cox
____________________
Edna Karr
L.B. Landry
____________________
M.L. King
Booker T. Washington
____________________
Abramson Sci
Sophie B. Wright
____________________
South Plaquemines
Fisher
____________________
Jefferson Rise Charter
Country Day
____________________
____________________
Crescent City
Ben Franklin
____________________
Lusher
Livingston Collegiate
____________________
