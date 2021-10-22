2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 8 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s Week 8 of the Louisiana high school football regular season, so it is gut-check times for several teams that want to make it to the post-season.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Port Allen - 32

Capitol - 20

____________________

Houma Christian - 7

St. John - 41

____________________

McKinley - 6

Dutchtown - 41

____________________

White Castle - 41

Ascension Christian - 7

____________________

Westminster - 14

Catholic-PC - 44

____________________

Varnado - 12

St. Helena - 39

____________________

Kentwood - 33

Pine - 19

____________________

Ponchatoula - 63

Fontainebleau - 0

____________________

Covenant Christian - 19

Central Catholic - 21

____________________

Highland Baptist - 7

Hanson - 49

____________________

Lafayette Christian - 55

Port Barre - 0

____________________

Sam Houston - 14

Acadiana - 76

____________________

Kaplan - 33

Crowley - 13

____________________

Slidell - 13

Covington - 7

____________________

Bonnabel - 42

Riverdale - 22

____________________

Grace King - 7

West Jefferson - 42

____________________

Kennedy - 7

Carver - 14

____________________

Douglass - 27

McDonogh 35 - 26

____________________

Haynes Academy - 0

De La Salle - 42

____________________

FRIDAY SCORES:

Scotlandville

Zachary

____________________

Parkview Baptist

U-High

____________________

St. Amant

Catholic

____________________

East Ascension

Woodlawn

____________________

Walker

Central

____________________

Live Oak

Denham Springs

____________________

Madison Prep

Baker

____________________

Lutcher

E.D. White

____________________

Liberty

Plaquemine

____________________

East Feliciana

Dunham

____________________

Episcopal

Northeast

____________________

West St. John

Mentorship Academy

____________________

West Feliciana

Collegiate Baton Rouge

____________________

East Iberville

Ascension Catholic

____________________

Livonia

Broadmoor

____________________

Northlake Christian

St. Thomas Aquinas

____________________

Brusly

Glen Oaks

____________________

Tara

Istrouma

____________________

Amite

Independence

____________________

Donaldsonville

Patterson

____________________

Berwick

St. James

____________________

Jewel Sumner

Hannan

____________________

St. Michael

Belaire

____________________

Loranger

Albany

____________________

Pope John Paul II

Springfield

____________________

Franklin

Ascension Episcopal

____________________

Jeanerette

Delcambre

____________________

Loreauville

West St. Mary

____________________

Northshore

Hammond

____________________

Central Lafourche

Thibodaux

____________________

H.L. Bourgeois

Hahnville

____________________

Terrebonne

East St. John

____________________

Franklinton

Lakeshore

____________________

Cohen

St. Charles

____________________

St. Martin’s

Riverside

____________________

Assumption

Vandebilt Catholic

____________________

Ellender

Morgan City

____________________

Thrive Academy

Southern Lab

____________________

Columbia

Bowling Green

____________________

Centreville

Amite

____________________

Oak Forest

Cathedral

____________________

Silliman

Copiah

____________________

Discovery

Wilkinson County Christian

____________________

Southside

Lafayette

____________________

New Iberia

Comeaux

____________________

Tioga

Eunice

____________________

North Vermilion

Washington-Marion

____________________

LaGrange

Rayne

____________________

St. Thomas More

Northside

____________________

Brother Martin

Carencro

____________________

Westgate

Teurlings

____________________

Beau Chene

Breaux Bridge

____________________

Opelousas

Cecilia

____________________

Pine Prairie

Iota

____________________

Northwest

Mamou

____________________

Rayville

Abbeville

____________________

Erath

St. Martinville

____________________

Notre Dame

Catholic-NI

____________________

North Central

Opelousas Catholic

____________________

Sacred Heart-VP

St. Edmund

____________________

Centerville

Vermilion Catholic

____________________

Mandeville

St. Paul’s

____________________

Higgins

Chalmette

____________________

John Ehret

East Jefferson

____________________

Jesuit

Shaw

____________________

John Curtis

Holy Cross

____________________

St. Augustine

Rummel

____________________

Pearl River

Salmen

____________________

Belle Chasse

Helen Cox

____________________

Edna Karr

L.B. Landry

____________________

M.L. King

Booker T. Washington

____________________

Abramson Sci

Sophie B. Wright

____________________

South Plaquemines

Fisher

____________________

Jefferson Rise Charter

Country Day

____________________

Brother Martin

Carencro

____________________

Crescent City

Ben Franklin

____________________

Lusher

Livingston Collegiate

____________________

