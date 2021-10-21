Weak front provides limited relief this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be running well above normal through the weekend even with a weak cold front moving through early Friday. The approaching front may try a squeeze out a stray shower or two Thursday, but the forecast remains dry to close out the week and through the weekend.

A slight drop off in humidity may highlight a nice, albeit warm, weekend forecast. The weather will cooperate for Live After 5 Friday evening, Southern homecoming Saturday, and Boo at the Zoo all weekend.

The humidity and warmer morning starts are back by the beginning of the work/school week. A few pop-up PM t-showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday as moisture levels slowly increase. Our next “real deal” cold front arrives mid week.

A strong cold front will be pushing through the area on Wednesday. Long range weather models suggest we could see some strong t-storms possibly in the form of squall line sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening. We’ll keep our eyes closely focused on the Wednesday forecast for the potential of strong to severe weather. Behind the front, temperatures will take a decent dip and rain won’t be an issue into the Halloween weekend.

