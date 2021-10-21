Walker Police arrest man for sex crimes against a juvenile

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A Walker man has been arrested by the Walker Police Department on sex crime charges involving a juvenile, following a lengthy investigation.

Byron Thomas Pace, age 20, was arrested on October 19, 2021 on charges of Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile, Oral Sexual Battery of a Juvenile and Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor. Because of the victim’s age, additional information concerning the crimes is not available.

Police Chief David Addison explained that the Walker Police Department is pleased to have its investigation result in an arrest.

“As the Chief of Police of Walker, I have no tolerance for the commission of sex crimes against children,” Chief Addison stated. “We take cases like this seriously and we devote the full measure of our resources and of those available to us to bringing sexual predators to justice.”

Chief Addison expressed appreciation to the Louisiana Attorney General for assistance with the investigation provided by that Office.

Pace was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center where he is being held on bond of $300,000.00. According to Chief Addison, the investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

