St. Tammany Parish man indicted for aggravated rape of juvenile

Craig Cato, 37, is accused of abusing a child for a period of 8 years, starting from when the...
Craig Cato, 37, is accused of abusing a child for a period of 8 years, starting from when the victim was 5 years old.(St. Tammany Sheriff)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish man was indicted yesterday with one count of aggravated rape of a victim under the age of 13, according to information from 22nd JDC District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s Office.

Craig Cato, 37, is accused of abusing a child for a period of 8 years, starting from when the victim was 5 years old.

Detective Angelica Lopez of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case and Assistant District Attorney Ysonde Boland presented the case to the Grand Jury.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

