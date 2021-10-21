SPORTSLINE PLAYERS OF THE WEEK: Woodlawn QB Rickie Collins & WR Jaylon Henry

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two young men who helped lead the Woodlawn Panthers to a win over the St. Amant Gators on Thursday, Oct. 14, are being honored as the Sportsline Players of the Week.

Woodlawn found itself in a hole early, as the Panthers trailed 14-0 within the first eight minutes of the game.

Luckily for Woodlawn, it had the fastest guns in that shootout.

Quarterback Rickie Collins threw for 459 yards and seven touchdowns. Four of those scores went to wide receiver Jaylon Henry, who also added 268 receiving yards, as Woodlawn remained perfect in district play with the 48-41 win.

