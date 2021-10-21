Southern to hold ribbon cutting for Jewel Limar Prestage Public Policy, Polling and Research Center

The following information is from Southern University and A&M College.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University today will hold a ribbon-cutting for the newly established Jewel Limar Prestage Public Policy, Polling and Research Center (JLPC). The Center is inspired by the life and work of Prestage, the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in political science at an American university. Prestage served as chair of Southern’s political science department for 18 years. During her tenure, the department became the nation’s leading home for the development of Black Ph.D. holders in political science.

The Center is housed in the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences and managed by the Department of Political Science and Geography. The Center is the first of its kind at a historically Black university.

“This is the realization of a years-long dream,” said Albert Samuels, chair of the political science and geography department. “The heart of this center will be its focus on mentoring students. That is what Dr. Prestage devoted her entire career to. I cannot think of a better way for our department to express our determination to keep her legacy alive and to continue the work that she started.”

The Center aims to be a premier research center producing scholarly research, public opinion data, and producing policy briefs to contribute to relevant public policy debates that affect issues in the local community, state, nation, and the world. It will provide a training ground to equip undergraduate and graduate students with the requisite research and analytical skills to enable them to be competitive in a global marketplace.

To launch the Center’s projects, director Sherice Nelson will lead the effort to gather data concerning political efficacy, trust in government, and public health officials with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. Political science students will receive hands-on experience in these initiatives.

The ribbon-cutting for the Center will be held today at 5 p.m. in the first-floor atrium of the Nelson Mandela College located in Higgins Hall.

The Center will hold its inaugural virtual symposium on Friday at 10 a.m. Titled, “American Democracy in Peril: The Assault on Voting Rights,” the symposium will feature national and local political scientists and researchers. To register, CLICK HERE.

