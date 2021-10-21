Ask the Expert
Residents can apply for La. rental assistance program

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created a financial burden for a lot of people. But there is help available.

The State of Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program has emergency funds available to help renters and landlords experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TO APPLY FOR ASSISTANCE, CLICK HERE.

The State of Louisiana is administering the program in 57 parishes.

Louisiana’s Emergency Assistance Rental Program has received a total of more than $500 million federal dollars reserved.

So far, $112 million dollars have been disbursed.

