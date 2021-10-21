Residents can apply for La. rental assistance program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created a financial burden for a lot of people. But there is help available.

The State of Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program has emergency funds available to help renters and landlords experiencing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State of Louisiana is administering the program in 57 parishes.

Louisiana’s Emergency Assistance Rental Program has received a total of more than $500 million federal dollars reserved.

So far, $112 million dollars have been disbursed.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.