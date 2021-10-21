Police asking for help in locating man wanted on firearm charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive.

Kedrick Silas, 47, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, police say.

Investigators describe Silas as 6′0″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Silas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867), or submit a tip anonymously from the website www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

