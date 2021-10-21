Oil & Gas job fair to be held Thursday at Gonzales campus of River Parishes Community College

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Industry of Faith Louisiana is hosting an oil and gas job fair and tailgate cook-off at the Gonzales location of River Parishes Community College (RPCC).

The job fair is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.

Oil and gas job fair (Industry of Faith Louisiana)

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumés.

Organizers say the event is 95% outdoors.

The Gonzales campus of RPCC is located at 925 W Edenborne Pkwy, Gonzales, LA 70737.

