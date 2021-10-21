Mental health connected to academic performance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students around the area are back in class and dealing with new stress and anxiety.

“The majority of students we see here at family services report feelings of depression and anxiety and they need new ways to cope with the depression and anxiety, much of it related to COVID-19,” therapist Margo Abadie said.

At Ascension Parish schools, director of child wellness and attendance Robyn Simmons said guidance counselors are seeing more students.

“I can say that I think as a nation, as a state, that just with everything that’s happened with the pandemic that has caused an increase across the board,” Simmons said.

Counselors are checking in with students in advisory groups at schools.

“Sometimes our counselors go into those advisory periods and they provide social and emotional learning lessons to students. Talking about grit, also how to cope with different things in life and so we’re doing that at every level at the primary, middle, and secondary level in our district,” Simmons said.

But Simmons says what they do only goes so far.

“Our counselors are not psychiatrists or therapists so I mean they can’t do the deep and the hard work however, they can provide supportive services that can help the students cope,” Simmons said.

Specialists at Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge say they are seeing more kids because of the changes to their routines.

“I think we need to bring more of a routine into the home with the children, find ways of making things as structured as you can when the kids come in in the evening from school,” Doris Dawson said.

Dawson said having some kind of reward for students at the end of the week can also help them stay motivated.

