Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mental health connected to academic performance

Student mental health connected to academic performance
Student mental health connected to academic performance(Source: Gray News)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students around the area are back in class and dealing with new stress and anxiety.

“The majority of students we see here at family services report feelings of depression and anxiety and they need new ways to cope with the depression and anxiety, much of it related to COVID-19,” therapist Margo Abadie said.

At Ascension Parish schools, director of child wellness and attendance Robyn Simmons said guidance counselors are seeing more students.

“I can say that I think as a nation, as a state, that just with everything that’s happened with the pandemic that has caused an increase across the board,” Simmons said.

Counselors are checking in with students in advisory groups at schools.

“Sometimes our counselors go into those advisory periods and they provide social and emotional learning lessons to students. Talking about grit, also how to cope with different things in life and so we’re doing that at every level at the primary, middle, and secondary level in our district,” Simmons said.

But Simmons says what they do only goes so far.

“Our counselors are not psychiatrists or therapists so I mean they can’t do the deep and the hard work however, they can provide supportive services that can help the students cope,” Simmons said.

Specialists at Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge say they are seeing more kids because of the changes to their routines.

“I think we need to bring more of a routine into the home with the children, find ways of making things as structured as you can when the kids come in in the evening from school,” Doris Dawson said.

Dawson said having some kind of reward for students at the end of the week can also help them stay motivated.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron (left) and Roydall Lumar (right).
Ascension Parish councilman, client charged after fight
Sports betting in Louisiana is moving through the final hurdles.
La. sports betting moving through final hurdles
Errol Hicks was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of...
Livingston man found guilty in killing of local daycare owner back in 2019
Honeywell
Honeywell worker dies after Geismar plant incident