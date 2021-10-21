Livingston man found guilty in killing of local daycare owner back in 2019

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man has been found guilty of second-degree murder, in the shooting death of local daycare owner Carol Hutchinson, back in September of 2019.

According to officials with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a 12-person jury unanimously found 70-year-old Errol Hicks guilty, on Thursday, October 14.

A second-degree murder charge carries a life sentence in prison, without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The fatal domestic-related shooting took place on September 28, in the 19000 block of McLin Road in Livingston Parish.

Hutchinson, her sister, and a friend had opened and ran the Little People’s Playstation and Child Care Center in Livingston in 2008.

