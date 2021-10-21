Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Livingston man found guilty in fatal killing of local daycare owner back in 2019

Errol Hicks was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of...
Errol Hicks was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Carol Hutchinson.(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish man has been found guilty of second-degree murder, in the shooting death of local daycare owner Carol Hutchinson, back in September of 2019.

https://www.wafb.com/2019/09/30/livingston-community-mourns-daycare-owner-killed-shooting/

According to officials with the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, a 12-person jury unanimously found 70-year-old Errol Hicks guilty, on Thursday, October 14.

A second-degree murder charge carries a life sentence in prison, without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The fatal domestic-related shooting took place on September 28,  in the 19000 block of McLin Road in Livingston Parish.

Hutchinson, her sister, and a friend had opened and ran the Little People’s Playstation and Child Care Center in Livingston in 2008.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neveah Allen
Toddler’s death ruled homicide; bond set for suspect arrested in disappearance
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper

Latest News

GOHSEP director Gen. James Waskom (left) is taking medical leave until January 2022. Casey...
GOHSEP leader on medical leave; Gov. Edwards names acting director
Byron Thomas Pace (20) was arrested on October 19, 2021 on charges of Felony Carnal Knowledge...
Walker Police arrest man for sex crimes against a juvenile
Kedrick Silas
Police asking for help in locating man wanted on firearm charges
WAFB file photo of False River in New Roads, La.
City of New Roads announces Fridays on False River concert series